COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Motoring

Kerry Gore, 38, of Shireoaks Road, Worksop. Driving while unfit through drink. Fined £120, £85 victim surcharge, 85 costs and disqualified from holding a licence for 24 months;

Ian McLaughlin, 36, of Radford Street, Worksop. Driving without due care and attention. Fined £250, £30 victim surcharge, £300 costs and licence endorsed with six points;

Paul Buck, 50, of West Hill Road, Retford. Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge and licence endorsed with three points;

Lawrence Morton, 83, of Prince Charles Road, Worksop. Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £440, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from holding a licence for six months.

Thefts

James Kinsey, 31, of Rufford Avenue, Ordsall. Stole alcohol. Committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, £239 compensation and £85 costs;

Lee Carter, 37, of Grundy Nook, Whitwell. Stole Yankee candles, Galaxy chocolate, coffee, a hairbrush and air fresheners. Community order made, carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and £90 compensation;

Troy Mullen, 37, of Radford Street, Worksop. Stole laundry items and meat products. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Breach

Andrew Cooper, 38, of Furnival Street, Manton. Failed to comply with requirements of a community order. Fined £120.

Assault

Amy Wilson, 23, of Welbeck Road, Retford. Assault causing actual bodily harm. Community order made, 80 hours of unpaid work and £15 compensation.

Damage

Grahame Porter, 54, of The Crescent, Bircotes. Damaged a Landrover to the value of £3,000. Discharged conditionally for two years, pay £2,658.97 compensation and £620 costs.