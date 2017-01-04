Court results: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

theft

Robert McClune, 51, of Station Road, Whitwell. Stole wine and beer. Community order made, 100 hours of unpaid work, £19.98 compensation and £85 victim surcharge.

breach

Mark Dwyer, 39, of Featherstone Avenue, Worksop. Failed to comply with requirements of community order. Original order varied and 55 hours unpaid work.

Dominic Warboy, 21, of Leeds Road, Shireoaks. Failed to comply with requirements of community order. Original order varied, 50 hours unpaid work and £75 costs.

motoring

Kieron Beecher, 37, of Station Road, Ranskill. Speeding. Fined £225, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

damage

Brian Baker, 48, of West Grove Road, Retford. Damaged a police car. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Also was driving without a licence. Licence endorsed with three points.

possession

Casey Guiblin, 28, of Straight Mile, Ranby. Possession of a mobile phone inside a prison. Committed to prison for two months and £115 victim surcharge.

other

Jordan Smith, 18, of Wharncliffe Road, Retford. Obstructed a police constable in the execution of his duty. Fined £167, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.