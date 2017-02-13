County map shows Notts leading the way - but the reason why might surprise you

Nottinghamshire is perhaps best known for being home to Robin Hood but the county is also leading the way in another area.

And it’s not necessarily what you might think.

Research by Sykes Cottages looked at the things each county leads in or is famous for and detailed them all on a map. And according to the research, more people in Nottinghamshire had to be rescued from floodwater by the AA than in any other county, with Rufford Ford being the number one hotspot with 96 flood-related rescues in five years.

A spokesperson for Sykes Cottages said: “We’re all proud of something and, more often than not, we’re proud of where we’re from.

“But what is it about our home counties we like to boast about so much?

“Deciding to look into this in great detail, we think it’s deeply fascinating that Nottinghamshire has the highest concentration of people needing to be rescued from flood water.”

See the map in full here.