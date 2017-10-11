Councillor presents cheque for £250 to Christ Church playgroup

Christ Church playgroup received £250 in funding from a Worksop councillor.

The playgroup, which runs on Wednesdays on Thievesdale Close, received a cheque for the amount from Alan Rhodes, councillor for Worksop North at Nottinghamshire County Council. Coun Rhodes allocated the funds from his Councillor’s Grant Fund after the playgroup wrote to him requesting help.

The playgroup is run entirely by volunteers and parents pay just £1 per child.

Chris Barrett, volunteer, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to for this funding. We’re hoping to replenish our collection of bigger toys, purchase a few more pushchairs and develop our craft centre.”