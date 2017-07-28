Council leader has ‘confidence’ in new management team

The leader of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Jeff Summers, says he has ‘confidence’ in the existing management team to lead the council forward.

The news comes just weeks after the council’s chief executive took early retirement and interim arrangements were agreed with the three directors, Eve Fawcett-Moralee, Ian Knowles and Mark Sturgess.

He said: “I have full confidence in the management team who have worked hard and will continue to do so for the council. They each have clear roles and accountability and have taken on extra responsibilities previously carried out by the chief executive.

“Together we are committed to implementing the Corporate Plan, delivering the priorities set and maximising the physical, financial and social benefits to our residents across the district. After several years of operation we are still offering assistance to local communities through the councillor initiative fund and asset fund.

“We have strong financial management and reputable development partners to help progress the growth and regeneration of the district.

“The enthusiasm within our team, the whole council staff and members has never been greater.

“I am looking forward to working progressively with all at West Lindsey and sharing the excitement of success as we progress.”