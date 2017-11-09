Council create two ‘emergency accommodation’ properties for homeless families and individuals in Bassetlaw

Councillors have created emergency accommodation for families who find themselves out on the street as changes to legislation and benefits threaten to cause a spike in homelessness in the district.

These two new properties, launched by Bassetlaw District Council and A1 Housing, will provide a safe, temporary environment for homeless families and individuals- especially those who are vulnerable or fleeing domestic abuse.

The Council is obligated to meet current housing legislation by placing homeless people in a B&B, which is not always suitable and can be extremely expensive.

Councillor Steve Scotthorne, cabinet member for housing at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “These properties will provide a safe and comfortable place to stay until permanent accommodation can be found. They will provide a more stable family life during a very stressful time.”

The Homeless Reduction Act is due to become law in April 2018. This means that those facing homelessness will qualify for assistance from for up to 56 days, instead of the current 28 days.

This move is expected to “greatly increase” the need for temporary accommodation. especially when combined with the roll-out of Universal Credit.

Coun Scotthorne added: “The future threat of homelessness is very real and it is essential that the Council acts now. By providing this type of accommodation it will also help people to access additional supportand may increase the likelihood of a sustainable tenancy going forward.”