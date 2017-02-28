Council close house after tenants caused chaos for their neighbours

West Lindsey District Council has closed a property that was causing significant anti-social behaviour for neighbours - which is a first for the authority.

The property on Portland Terrace, Gainsborough, was closed after a significant increase in anti-social behaviour incidents and calls to the police in January caused chaos for residents and resulted in huge amounts of police time used attending incidents.

After tenants Michael Harpley, 31, and Sarah Howden, 36, both of Portland Terrace, Gainsborough, ignored warning letters, officers applied to Lincoln Magistrates Court for a Closure Order under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The Order makes it an offence for anyone to enter or live in the property without express permission of the local authority for three months dating from February 10.

Residents from Portland Terrace gave evidence which was used in court, but their identities were protected throughout.

Lincolnshire Police also supplied evidence of the significant impact the anti-social behaviour was having on the neighbourhood.

Chairman of West Lindsey District Council’s Prosperous Communities Committee, Councillor Sheila Bibb, said: “The council has powers to take firm action against those who cause anti-social behaviour in our district.

“We give warnings and offer support to try and change behaviours.

“But where individuals refuse to listen and decide to carry on acting in an anti-social manner, we will take action against them.

“We would like to thank those who came forward to give evidence in this case, as we could not have taken this action without them.”

The council has a range of powers available to it to resolve anti-social behaviour, but these rely on the residents affected to come forward with information to enable it to act.

You can report Anti Social Behaviour by calling 01427 676676.

Or you can visit www.west-lindsey-self.achieveservice.com and complete a ‘report anti-social behaviour form’ online.