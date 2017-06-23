Could you help collect for Rainbows in Nottinghamshire?

Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People is looking for people in Nottinghamshire to man their collection buckets.

Whether it’s collecting at concerts, supermarkets, car rallies or Rainbows events, the hospice is in desperate need of people who can donate their time to help collect cash donations in Nottinghamshire.

Jess Dixon, Rainbows community fundraiser, said: “Our volunteer bucket collectors are amazing, they help us raise thousands of pounds every year, which is vital to keep providing the care and support our children, young people and families need.

“We will provide you with everything you need, including buckets, badges and information leaflets.

“All you need to do is bring yourself, a smile and a willing arm to carry a bucket.”

To get involved, contact Jess on 01509 638023 or email jess on jess.dixon@rainbows.co.uk