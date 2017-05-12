Could you be part of the Retford Hub team?

Retford Hub has put out an urgent appeal for more volunteers to help run the venue.

There are currently 35 volunteers at the venue.

Some work regular shifts, others help out just occasionally, while some get involved in the ‘back office’.

Others simply like to meet and help the public in a friendly, relaxed environment.

Chris Daniels, team leader at the Hub, said: “The Hub provides art studios to support the arts and encourages grass-roots businesses.

It also provides a shop front, puts money back into the local economy, attracts tourists and supports them whilst they’re here.

“Volunteers are encouraged to attend the management meetings to have their say.

“The whole team is involved.

“We need more people to join us!

“If you would like to get involved or if you know anyone who would gain from the benefits offered through volunteering then come and join an organisation that is dedicated to the prosperity of our town.

“If you can spare a few hours, then we would love to talk to you.”

To get involved, call 01777 860414, email chris@retfordhub.org or visit ww.retfordhub.org