Could you be a dinosaur ranger this summer?

People across Bassetlaw can be part of a ground-breaking dinosaur exhibition this summer.

The Dinosaurs of China – Ground Shakers to Feathered Flyers Exhibition is coming to Wollaton Hall and Nottingham Lakeside Arts from July 1 to October 29.

And a number of exciting volunteering roles are now available.

Roles include being a dinosaur ranger which involves supporting Hunter the animatronic Sinraptor dinosaur on public appearances around the city and beyond in the build-up and during the exhibition.

Hunter has already visited the intu Victoria Centre, Nottingham Panthers and Notts County Football Club and has many other exciting visits and events lined up including T20 cricket at Trent Bridge, the Riverside Festival and Splendour Festival.

Other roles available include visitor service assistants and family activities assistants.

You can read more about all available roles at http://bit.ly/Dinovolunteers

Events are already scheduled and will continue up to the end of the exhibition close on October 29.

Length of engagements will vary but are usually two or three-hour slots.

Most of the opportunities are on Nottingham museum sites, but there will be some travel to city and county locations and a few dates in the East Midlands. Transport will be provided and travel expenses paid for.