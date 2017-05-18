Cops found Sutton man’s bank holiday cocaine

A Sutton man bought cocaine for the bank holiday weekend, then forgot all about it until police found it in his pocket, a court heard.

Officers searched Joe Cull’s Paling Crescent home in a separate investigation, on May 2, and found a small amount of the drug in his jacket.

Cull, 26, admitted possession of the Class A drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said Cull, an odd-job man, had bought the cocaine “for the bank holiday weekend but didn’t end up going out.”

“He put it in his jacket pocket and forgot it was there,” she said.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.