Company hit with £500 fine after hundreds of clock faces dumped in Worksop

A Bassetlaw company had been fined £500 for a Duty of Care waste offence after hundreds of plastic clock faces were fly tipped across Worksop.

Protime Clocks, operating on the Hallcroft Industrial Estate in Retford, were prosecuted by Bassetlaw District Council under section 34 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 after documentation was found among the fly-tipping, linking the waste back to the company.

The clock faces were discovered at Red Lane in Carlton in Lindrickand at Old London Road in Morton, near Southwell.

While there is no suggestion that the company were aware the clock faces were to be fly tipped, they failed to ensure that their waste was removed by an authorised waste carrier and they failed to get proper documentation, which in this case, would have been a waste transfer note.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council said:“It is an offence to pass waste to an unlicensed waste carrier. The law is quite clear that individuals and companies have a responsibility to ensure that if they get somebody to remove and dispose of waste for them, they are licensed to do so. Always ask to see a waste carriers licence and make sure that you get a proper waste transfer note for your rubbish. Failure to do so can mean you end up paying twice, and the fines and costs will be much more than was paid to dispose of the waste in the first place.”

The company pleaded guilty at Mansfield Magistrates Court on 28th September 2017 and was fined £500 plus £209 costs and £50 victim surcharge, all payable in 21 days.