Coma man forgot cocaine test date in Worksop

A New Ollerton man forgot all about a drug test for cocaine because his memory was impaired by a coma, a court heard.

Christopher Smith failed to turn up for the appointment in Worksop on December 22, last year, after he tested positive when he was caught driving while disqualified.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said he had been in a nine week coma, around five years ago, after suffering from encephalitis and meningitis, which affected his memory.

She said Smith was not a regular drug user, but had not been able to work since losing his licence.

Smith, 30, of Whinney Lane, admitted failing to attend for a Class A drug test, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was fined £60 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.