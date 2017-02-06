Colleges merger deal with boost opportunities for students

A merger between Dearne Valley College and the RNN Group has been officially completed, strengthening education and training opportunities for learners and businesses across the Sheffield City Region, the East Midlands and beyond.

The education and training group incorporates Rotherham College, North Notts College and Dearne Valley College, alongside apprenticeship business, RNN Training, and a number of subsidiary companies in specialist training sectors.

With a projected annual turnover in excess of £50 million, the group will collectively educate and train more than 16,000 people each year, including more than 4,000 apprentices, with college campuses located in Rotherham town centre, Manvers, Dinnington, Worksop and Retford.

John Connolly, chief executive of the RNN Group, John Connolly said: “The merger of the RNN Group and Dearne Valley College marks a significant milestone for the organisation, increasing our education offer for school-leavers, undergraduates, adults, and employers, and bringing with it many new and exciting opportunities.”

“Students will benefit from a wider curriculum and improved facilities to support their learning, whilst employers will have access to a comprehensive range of training and apprenticeship provision to upskill and grow their workforce.

“We can deliver exciting and rewarding further and higher education provision in our colleges and within workplaces, contribute further to our local communities and boost economic growth in this region.

“By moving forward as one organisation, we can build upon the successes already achieved by Dearne Valley College, and the colleges and organisations within the RNN Group and continue to strive for excellence.”

Dearne Valley College will retain its local identity and will continue to deliver courses and apprenticeships locally to communities across Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster, as part of the RNN Group.

RNN Group staff members celebrated the merger at a launch event led by Mr Connolly.