Collapsed elderly Worksop woman ‘lay freezing on path for four hours before ambulance arrived’

An elderly Worksop woman who collapsed on a path outside her house lay shivering for more than four hours before an ambulance arrived, it has been claimed.

The woman, who has not been named, is estimated to be in her 70s and was apparently discovered collapsed at around 1am on Godfrey’s Court yesterday (Tuesday, January 31).

Concerned residents say they were told by 999 operators not to move the woman and rallied together to cover her in blankets and dressing gowns in a bid to keep her warm.

It is understood the woman was taken to hospital after a wait of “almost five hours”.

The Guardian has contacted East Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.