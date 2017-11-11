Chris become first Fellow of Welbeck School of Artisan Food

A leading real bread campaigner has become the first ever Fellow of The School of Artisan Food in honour of his support for the Welbeck-based school and for his contribution to the campaign for real bread and the Sustainable Food Trust.

Alison Swan Parente, who founded the school in 2009 when she realised there was a lack of skilled artisan bakers, in the country, presented the fellowship to Chris Young, co-ordinator of the Real Bread Campaign, at this year’s student graduation ceremony.

Taking place in the Titchfield Library atWelbeck Abbey, Chris had been invited to present the certificates to the latest cohort of star bakers to have completed the Advanced Diploma of Baking.

On the day however, he was delighted to be awarded the school’s first ever fellowship.

Chris said: “I’m surprised, honoured, chuffed and taking this one for team real bread.

“I look forward to welcoming far more deserving fellow fellows to keep me company.”

The day also saw the 2017 graduates receive their diplomas after completing the intensive 10-month course which boasts tuition from the industry’s most recognised producers and experts.

For more details, visit www.schoolofartisanfood.org/diploma