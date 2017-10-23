Children’s screen time expected to rise after clocks go back

Hoop, the app for families, has revealed that a third of children spend eight hours or more each weekend in front of screens, and the majority of parents expect their children to have even more screen-time after the clocks go back on October 29.
Exclusive research commissioned by Hoop this month reveals that only 22 per cent of children have up to two hours of screen-time per day (the recommended limit).
