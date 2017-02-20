Children became ‘winter warriors’ at Old Hall craft event

Visitors to the Old Hall during half term were given the chance to become Winter Warriors.

Families flocked to the Old Hall in Parnell Street, Gainsborough, this half term to join in with the new ‘Friday Fun Club’.

This is a drop-in club where children can make craft based projects to take away for just £1.

Throughout the half term week there were a variety of craft events at the hall which had a ‘Winter Warriors’ theme.

The children were able to let their creativity juices flow and enjoyed making helmets, swords and shields.

The’Friday Fun Club’ runs on holiday Fridays throughout the year, with different themes each time.

During the Easter holidays the theme will be ‘Shapeshifters’ and the events will include various printing projects.

All children who visited the Old Hall with their families throughout half term who were not part of the club also had the chance to make their own medieval crafts during their visit.

Gainsborough Old Hall is a large, late- medieval manor house built by the noble Burgh family around 1460.

The house boasts an impressive Great Hall, an original medieval kitchen, East and West ranges containing a myriad of rooms and a ghost corridor and an original brick built tower.

The hall opens Monday to Friday between 10am and 4pm and Saturday and Sunday between 10.30am and 4pm.

Admission costs £7.40 for adults, £5.90 for concessions, £4.20 for children aged five to 17-years-old.

A Family Ticket for two adults and up to three children is available for £19.

Children under five-years-old are free.

For more information about the Old Hall and future events taking place there visit www.gainsborougholdhall.com.