Chicken sandwiches recalled due to possible contamination

A range of sandwiches commonly available in Spar supermarkets have been recalled due to a contamination fears.

The Great Northern Sandwich Co Ltd is recalling various products containing chicken because of a blue discolouration on the meat.

The discolouration may indicate that the products are unfit for human consumption.

The affected products include:

•Spar & Honest Crust Chicken/Stuffing Barm, with use by date up to and including 10 February.

•Spar & Honest Crust Chicken Salad Sandwich, with use by date up to and including 10 February.

•Spar & Honest Crust Chicken Stuffing Sandwich, with use by date up to and including 10 February.

•GNS Triple BLT/Chicken Salad/Ham & Cheese Sandwich, with use by date up to and including 10 February.

•GNS Chicken/Pesto/Tomato Sub Roll, with use by date up to and including 10 February.

•GNS Chicken/Bacon/Mayo Sub Roll, with use by date up to and including 10 February.

The company have advised shoppers who have bought any of the above products not to eat them, instead returning the product to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund.