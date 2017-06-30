Charity needs help to find rides for disabled people

A national charity is supporting riding schools in Bassetlaw to encourage more disabled people to take up horse riding.

The response comes from a recent study from Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) which found that the north midlands has the highest levels of unmet demand than anywhere else in the UK.

RDA has 29 dedicated groups in the area.

But they have reached their capacity.

So RDA is now appealing to commercial riding centres to consider signing up to the Accessibility Mark scheme to try and bridge the gap

The scheme allows a riding centre to buy into the RDA’s strategic priorities to deliver the best experience for riders

To find your nearest RDA Group or Accessibility Mark centre visit www.rda.org.uk