Charity fundraising event at Newark Air Museum

The next Newark Air Museum Indoor Aeroboot/Aerojumble Sale at the museum’s site takes place on Saturday, March 4.

This charity fundraising event has attracted interest from a wide range of sellers and once again is a sell-out event.

The funds that the museum raises from organising the event will be used to support the Project Panini (Mod) fundraising campaign to build a new café and toilet facilities at the museum, which is located in eastern Nottinghamshire close to the Lincolnshire border.

Around 50 tables, featuring a host of different sellers, who come from around the UK, will be arranged amongst the aircraft in Display Hangar 2 at the museum.

Buyers/visitors who attend this fund raising event will have the opportunity to search through a varied selection of aviation and avionic items including books, paintings, prints, DVDs, plastic kits, die-cast models, clothing, radio equipment and aircraft parts. Regular updates/sellers information are being posted on the news page of the museum website www.newarkairmuseum.org

Buyers/visitors at this event will be able to access the museum site on Saturday, March 4, at a special discounted admission price of just £4.50 per person.

The museum opening times will be 9am-5pm with the sale taking place between 9am-2pm.

Further details are available on www.newarkairmuseum.org or by telephoning 01636 707170.