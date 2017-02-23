Chance for young writers to tell the story of an animal hero

To celebrate World Book Day’s 20th anniversary this year, vet charity PDSA has teamed up with award-winning children’s writer Hilary Robinson to launch its annual writing competition.

The competition is open to budding young writers, aged 16 or under, and this year’s theme is animal heroes.

Hilary has started the story of Buddy, a pet who comes to live with twins Jess and James.

It is now up to the young writers to complete the story – more details can be found at www.petprotectors.org.uk/writing.

The winner will receive an Amazon Kindle, a signed set of Hilary’s books, and a VIP tour with Hilary at a PDSA Pet Hospital.

Three runners-up will each win a signed copy of Hilary’s new book and a special PDSA Pet Protectors goodie bag.

Entries should be around 1,000 words and can be emailed to petprotectors@pdsa.org.uk or posted to: Young Writers Competition, PDSA Head Office, Whitechapel Way, Priorslee, Telford, Shropshire, TF2 9PQ.

The closing date is May 26 and entrants should give their name, date of birth, email address and membership number if they are already a Pet Protector.