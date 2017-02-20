Chance for you to get involved with Gainsborough In Bloom

The Gainsborough In Bloom committee are promoting a ‘love your garden’ competition in a bid to get residents to take even more pride in their gardens this year.

Residents could win £50 of garden vouchers and there will also be a prize for the best overall ward where volunteers may want to group together to clean up a grot spot or improve a green space in their neighbourhood.

The volunteers will soon be tackling areas in the town centre including Whitton’s Gardens, Morton Corner, North Street, various roundabouts and other areas throughout the town. This will entail weeding, clearing rubbish, pruning and getting areas ready for planting at the end of May.

Attractive planters will be reinstated in the town centre in June and further opportunities continue to be explored with the potential for more displays subject to getting volunteer support.

If anybody would like to become involved in Gainsborough In Bloom or if you are a business and would be interested in sponsoring a plant display contact 01427 810706 or visit the Gainsborough In Bloom Facebook page.

For more details visit www.gainsboroughinbloom.co.uk.