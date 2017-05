In the run-up to the announcement of the Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction 2017, join a panel of writers at Worksop library as they chat about the shortlisted books live on stage.

Sarah Ward is joined by Clare Harvey and the event is on Tuesday, May 23 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £4, licensed bar available (over-18s) on 01909 535353 or http://bit.ly/2pZgeya