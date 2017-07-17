Celebrate a Weekend of Sport at West Lindsey Leisure Centre

Lincolnshire’s Weekend of Sport is taking place on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23.

Leisure centres, clubs and organisations across the county will be opening their doors to encourage children of all ages and adults to come and have a go at something they love, or try something new.

At West Lindsey Leisure Centre in The Avenue, Gainsborough, people will be book a tennis court for half price from 11am to 4pm and everyone who comes along to take part will be put into a draw to win a birthday party.

Plus on Saturday, July 22, the centre will be hosting a roller disco. All skate hire proceeds will go to a charity of Everyone Active’s choosing.

Rachel Belcher of Active Lincolnshire said: “It’s great to see this weekend getting bigger and better every year.

“More sports providers are getting on board and are doing even more to showcase what they’re doing over the summer.”