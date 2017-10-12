Cath has been a real star for Thurcroft

Thurcroft Big Local Partnership has paid tribute to member Cath MacCartan who has stepped down from the scheme after four years.

During her time with the partnership, Cath helped deliver the Thurcroft Big Local Plan, organised events, supported new community activities and engaged with local trust events and training.

More recently she has developed and used her skills to attract additional external funding for projects to develop the village’s sports hub, with which she will remain involved as a director of Thurcroft Bottom Club.

Tony Simmonds chairman of the partnership, said: “Everyone in the partnership will miss Cath and the massive contribution she made.

“In particular, he work and effort to build and develop the sports hub will provide a real legacy for generations to come”

Steve Ruffle, from the Rotherham Federation of Communities, added: “It’s been a real privilege to work with Cath, she is a real doer.

“She has made stuff happen and taken projects forward.

“Thurcroft Big Local would not have got as far as it has without her vision and steadfast commitment for the good of Thurcroft”.

Alister Shaw, local trust representative, commented: “Cath personifies what Big Local is all about, discovering and tapping in to local talent and passion to make things better for everyone living and working in the area.

“Cath’s commitment and dedication to the people of Thurcroft is evident to everyone who has ever had the privilege of talking to, or working with her.

“Cath has contributed and learned so much in her time in the partnership.

“It’s great to know that while she will be moving on from the partnership, she will continue to support and develop the new Thurcroft Hub and remain a great partner to the Big Local process.”

There remain some vacancies on the partnership for residents wishing to help continue to deliver the local plan and make a difference in the village.

The positions are unpaid, for more details contact Rachel Cole on 01709 368515 or email Rachel.cole@thurcroftbiglocal.org.uk