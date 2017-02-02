Carly Lovett’s fiance tried to save her life inquest heard

The inquest into the death of Gainsborough woman, Carly Lovett, has been heard today (Thursday, February 2).

The hearing into the deaths of 30 Britons, including photographer Carly, 24, began at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on January 16.

Photographer Carly was among the first victims to be named following the hotel attack at the beach resort of El Kantaoui, north of Sousse.

Islamist gunman Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire on holidaymakers on the beach near Sousse, killing 38 in total.

The inquest heard Carly’s fiance Liam Moore told her he loved her before trying to save her life. He tried to stop the bleeding and performed CPR.

In a statement to the inquest, Mr Moore said: “We were standing close to each other, just hugging each other and holding each other’s hands.

“Carly was saying that she was scared and I said I was too, but that we would get out of there.”

“As the smoke cleared, I immediately started looking for Carly, and I could see that she was lying on her front in the doorway of one of the offices.”

“She told me she loved me and I told her I loved her too.”

Carly and Liam had been together for 10 years and were engaged.

In a statement read out in court her parents described Carly, 24, as “the perfect child”.

A post-mortem examination revealed Carly had died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.