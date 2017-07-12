Carlton Road sinkhole disruption could drag on until August

Delays and disruption could drag on until the end of the month as workers battle to fix a huge sinkhole that appeared on a major Worksop road.

A cordon set up more than a fortnight ago when the six foot sinkhole appeared, warning motorists to stay away, is still in place on Carlton Road.

Severn Trent, tasked with fixing the unsightly sinkhole, say they are having difficulty with their repairs due to “unstable soil” and having to work around pipes and wires.

Graham Bacon, who lives nearby, believes the sinkhole appeared as a result of “negligence”.

“It’s about time Carlton Road was sorted out,” he said.

“It’s full of bumps ridges and potholes all the way from Turner Road to Victoria Square.

“The road has been left to collapse and it isn’t fit to drive on anymore.”

One staff member at a Carlton Road business said businesses on the road were “still getting by” but admitted footfall had been “a lot quieter” due to the sinkhole.

A spokesman for Severn Trent said: “We’re aiming to have the pipe fixed and the road reopened by the end of the month. We’re really sorry for the inconvenience this is causing but this has proved to be a challenging repair due to the unstable soil the pipe is buried in and also because of the other pipes and wires we’re having to work around when we dig down.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their continued patience as we work, and our priority will be to finish repairs and get everything back to normal as quickly and as safely as possible.”