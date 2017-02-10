Caring Worksop girl Peyton donates long hair to cancer charity

A ‘selfless’ little girl from Worksop has chopped off her long brown locks and raised more than £500 in the process for The Little Princess Trust.

When Peyton Robinson heard about the charity, which makes wigs for children suffering from cancer, she jumped at the chance to help.

Her hair was collected after being chopped off at Ego salon on Carlton Road and will now be made into a hairpiece for a child who has lost their hair through chemotherapy.

This is not the first time the Norbridge Academy pupil, who recently turned nine, has wanted to assist others in need.

Peyton’s nan, Sandra Robinson, said: “Peyton is such a selfless girl.

“Whenever we give her money for sweets, she insists on putting it in a charity box instead.

“She would rather share any money she gets than spend it on herself, which is rare for a child.

“She has lost family members to cancer and her friend is currently having chemotherapy, so it is a cause close to her heart.”

Kate Rushton Robinson, Peyton’s mum, who also had her hair cut off to give to charity, said: “Since she was even smaller, Peyton has wanted to help other people.

“ If anyone is getting picked on at school, she is always the first to step in.

“She’s also taken part in charity events such as Race for Life at Clumber Park.

“She’s always had long hair past her shoulders but felt that someone else would benefit from it more.

“We are all very proud of her.”

You can still donate to Peyton’s campaign at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Kate-Robinson84, which has nearly reached its fundraising target.

For more information on The Little Princess Trust, visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk