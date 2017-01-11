Caring surgeon honoured with Guardian Rose

A paediatric surgeon who battled to save the life of a little girl from Worksop and continues to offer “amazing” support to help tackle her rare condition has been honoured with a Guardian Rose.

Dr Richard Lindley was presented with the accolade in a surprise ceremony at Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop this week.

He was nominated by Melanie Burton, of Manton, who wanted to thank the surgeon for supporting her daughter Lauren, now aged 18 months.

Lauren was transferred to Dr Lindley’s care at Sheffield Children’s Hospital from Bassetlaw Hospital after being born with an anorectal malformation.

Only one in 5,000 babies are born with the condition, which could have claimed Lauren’s life were it not for an emergency surgical procedure performed by Dr Lindley.

At such a young age, Lauren has since had to undergo three more operations, one of which lasted several hours and required that Lauren wear a catheter afterwards.

But Melanie says the family have managed to “power through” her treatment thanks to Dr Lindley’s support and kindness.

Melanie, who also has a six-year-old daughter Miley with her partner, Mark Townrow, said: “It was an incredibly scary time when Lauren was born, and we never thought we would make it this far.

“Nobody likes a hospital transfer and being further away from home. But Dr Lindley and his team are wonderful with children and parents, and did everything they could to put us at ease.

“We are so lucky to have consultants like them in our region. I don’t think they get anywhere near enough credit for what they do.

“Lauren will be monitored by Dr Lindley until she is 16, but thanks to him she will hopefully be able to lead a normal life beyond that.”

Our Guardian Rose Award continues to highlight the fantastic work being done in our communities.

