Caring Christine has been nominated for an OSCAR

A nurse from Retford, who was inspired to pursue a career in mental health by her brother, has been short-listed for an award which recognises outstanding work in the NHS.

Together, Christine Evans and her brother Daz Tomlin have more than 55 years of service at Rampton Hospital, where they both work as nursing assistants.

Daz started at the hospital, run by Nottinghamshire Healthcare, in 1986 aged 25.

Six years’ later, inspired by her brother’s love for his job, Christine became part of the hospital’s housekeeping team.

Within two years she had followed in Daz’s footsteps all the way to becoming a nursing assistant.

Christine said: “It is a challenging role but it’s also very rewarding.

“For the past nine years I’ve also been part of the substance misuse team.

“Working with and helping patients through their treatment is really fulfilling.

“It has really developed me as a person too.”

It is this passion and dedication to her role that has seen Christine, 57, short-listed for the unsung hero award at this year’s Outstanding Service Contribution and Recognition Scheme (OSCARS) Awards, hosted by Nottinghamshire Healthcare.

She continued: “When I first learned I’d been nominated, I thought it was a joke.

“But when I told Daz he was delighted and told me to be proud as it’s a great achievement.

“Since then, I’ve had many lovely comments from colleagues.

“Now it’s sunk in, I feel very honoured.”

Daz commented: “We’re all really chuffed for Christine – the whole family is rooting for her

“She’s more than just a colleague and a sister to me, she’s a friend as well.

“After I suffered a stroke in 2005, it was Christine who supported me and got me back to work. She was my rock.

“She’s the glue that holds our whole family together, I can’t praise her enough.

“She is honest, supportive, non-judgemental, just brilliant and she’s great with the patients too – she really cares about them.”

Winners will be announced at a ceremony at the East Midlands Conference Centre on March 16.