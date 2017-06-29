Caring Andrea raises funds to improve cardiac care at Basstelaw Hospital

A healthcare assistant at Bassetlaw Hospital has been given an award for her fundraising efforts to improve facilities at the hospital.

Andrea Colton, who works in the Outpatients department, has been tirelessly organising fundraisers to round up £2,800 to purchase an additional ECG machine for the area. The machine will be used in the department to check for abnormalities in the electrical activity of patients’ hearts.

Andrea, pictured with Suzy Brain England, chair of the Bassetlaw and Doncaster Teaching Hospitals Trust, works as a director at a Worksop Light Operatic Society where she has put on shows to raise extra funds for the equipment.