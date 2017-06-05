Caravan full of personal belongings including baby clothes stolen

Lincolnshire Police are investigating the theft of a caravan in High Street, Saxilby on Friday, May 19.

The vehicle, a Bailey Pageant caravan, was stolen at around 2.15am as thieves forced the wheel lock.

The caravan is champagne and cream with blue and grey decals and its registration is FE06 ZHO. The caravan contained many personal belongings including baby clothes and back carriers.

If you have any information call 101 quoting incident 30 of May 19 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.