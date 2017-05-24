Canch packed as Worksop families flock to enjoy scorching weather

The Canch is awash with families enjoying the early Summer sun this week as temperatures soar to 24C- hotter than some parts of Spain.

The playpark, based on Memorial Avenue, is serving as the perfect backdrop for visitors to cool off in the splash fountain or enjoy a delicious ice-cream.

Worksop reisdents Katie Morris and Katie Lee with their children, from left, Lohla Morris, four, Rosie Lee-Apthorpe, 17 months and Jonah Blades, two, are pictured here enjoying the sunshine.

But enjoy the good weather while you can- high temperatures will continue to grace Worksop into Saturday but cloud and light showers are forecast for Sunday and Monday, according to the Met Office.