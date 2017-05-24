Search

Canch packed as Worksop families flock to enjoy scorching weather

Enjoying the sun at The Canch in Worksop. Katie Morris and Katie Lee with children, from left, Lohla Morris, four, Rosie Lee-Apthorpe, 17months and Jonah Blades, two Picture: Sarah Washbourn / www.yellowbellyphotos.com

The Canch is awash with families enjoying the early Summer sun this week as temperatures soar to 24C- hotter than some parts of Spain.

The playpark, based on Memorial Avenue, is serving as the perfect backdrop for visitors to cool off in the splash fountain or enjoy a delicious ice-cream.

Worksop reisdents Katie Morris and Katie Lee with their children, from left, Lohla Morris, four, Rosie Lee-Apthorpe, 17 months and Jonah Blades, two, are pictured here enjoying the sunshine.

But enjoy the good weather while you can- high temperatures will continue to grace Worksop into Saturday but cloud and light showers are forecast for Sunday and Monday, according to the Met Office.