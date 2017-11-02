Can you volunteer for Worksop St John Ambulance?

Organisers of St John Ambulance’s Worksop unit are appealing for local people to become volunteers with them.

There are opportunities to enrol as an adult first aider or a cadet.

Adult first aiders go on duty at events and deliver life saving first aid to people who need assistance.

Events can range from local gatherings through to major sports matches in the local area.

Adults who join St John Ambulance with no first aid experience can expect to reach a reasonable level of proficiency after six to nine months.

Cadets are St John Ambulance’s volunteers aged between 10 and 17 years old.

Philip Moons, manager of St John Ambulance’s Worksop unit, said: “We’re an active unit with around 20 adult and younger volunteers and are keen to recruit more of both age group.

“Volunteering with St John Ambulance is a wonderful way to give something back to the local community and to meet new friends.

“Many of our cadets around the country so enjoy the experience that they stay on as adult first aiders when they turn 18.

“In addition, many adults commit to volunteering with us for years and can give from 100 to 1,000 hours of service each year.

The cadet and adult groups both meet on Wednesdays at Bassetlaw Community and Volunteering Service next to the Priory Church.

Cadets meet between 5pm and 7.15pm and adults between 7.30pm and 9pm.

If you are interested these roles, please email east-volunteering@sja.org.uk.

For more on St John Ambulance,visit www.sja.org.uk