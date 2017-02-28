Can you help at the Pillared House Lunch Club?

The Pillared House Lunch Club in Primrose Street, Gainsborough is in need of more volunteers to assist with serving lunch and washing up.

The club has been going for 30 years and serves a three course lunch on Tuesday and Friday for approximately 40 people and provides an important social occasion for many people who might otherwise be alone.

The club is looking for someone who enjoys working with elderly people who can spare two hours on Tuesday and/or Friday lunchtime.

Vivien Patrick said: “We have some very loyal and hard-working supporters, but we are now operating with the minimum of helpers, with no additional assistance to cover holidays or unexpected illness.

“This has been a continuing problem throughout the last few years and we now have someone leaving after Easter who we are desperate to replace.”