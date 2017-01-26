Calls for crackdown after motorcross bikes, model aircraft and drones used dangerously at Worksop park

A tough crackdown at a Worksop park is being proposed after complaints from residents who are being terrorized by irresponsible use of drones and motocross bikes at the site.

Model aircraft and powered paragliders are also being used dangerously at the popular recreation ground on Blyth Road, known locally as the Showground.

Under new rules, these activities and other anti-social behaviours could be banned for a period of three years to protect visitors.

The changes are being put forward in plans for a Public Space Protection Order which will be open for a public consultation.

PSPO’s are used to protect the public from behaviour that can have a harmful effect on their quality of life.

Gerald Connor, community safety co-ordinator at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “If you live in this area of Worksop or simply use the Showgrounds site for recreation, we are inviting residents to have their say on the proposed PSPO.”

The consultation is available by visiting the Council’s website and searching for ‘Current PSPOs’ and clicking on the link for Blyth Road.

Residents have until Friday, Feburary 3 to complete the online survey.