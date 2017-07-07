Cafe boost for Worksop Turbine Centre

A “special buzz” has been created at a centre in Worksop aimed at growing small businesses thanks to a new café which has opened as part of a £270,000 facelift.

The work has helped create an even more vibrant atmosphere at Worksop Turbine Innovation Centre – which is managed by Oxford Innovation on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council.

It is the first time the centre has had a café for two years, and the new venture has created a new business and three jobs.

The investment from the County Council has also funded a larger conference room at the centre, based in Coach Crescent, Shireoaks, and a new office to extend the number of serviced spaces for growing and start-up businesses to 58.

The improved conference centre seats up to 70 people, replacing the smaller 50-seat room previously used for events, and has the potential to earn the County Council up to £20,000 a year.

Claire Gregory, centre manager at Worksop Turbine Innovation Centre, said: “The new café has only been open for a few weeks and has already created a special buzz, while the conference room offers dynamic options for businesses wanting to stage small or large events or workshops.”