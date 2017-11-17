Businesses help school footballers score new kit deal

Young footballers at Thrumpton Primary Academy in Retford are celebrating after getting a full new team kit following support and sponsorship from local businesses.

Going into the new season, the team’s old kit was in a poor state .

New team manager Mel Padgett approached a number of companies in an attempt to secure sponsorship to fund a new one.

Bradlands Pet Supplies, who are based on Thrumpton Lane in Retford, was the first business approached and it immediately agreed to supply a new kit for the academy, including printing of numbers and the sponsors name on the shirts.

Another local firm, B46 Emroidery & Print,, agreed to printing the kit at a discounted rate and have their name emblazoned on the shirt sleeves.

Mrs Padgett, a teaching assistant at the academy, said: “I was asked to take on the responsibility of managing this superb set of pupils, and they have been brilliant ambassadors for the academy.

“We have some very talented and passionate players who love the game and I am grateful to be in a position to feed their passion and support their development.”

Rebecca Hurley, principal at the academy, added: “The support of Bradlands and B46 in making the team look and feel great is supporting their success on the pitch.

“These pupils work hard and play together as a team – they are so grateful for the supply of this kit, and can’t thank these businesses enough.

“We are excited to see how the team grow and develop together in the future.”

“The academy, which is part of Diverse Academies Learning Partnership, joined the School Football Affiliation in September.

And the new kit is currently proving to be a lucky omen, as the team have racked up three consecutive victories to maintain a 100 per cent record to sit comfortably at the top of their league.