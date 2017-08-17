NAMED AND SHAMED: Notts businesses that underpaid staff

Have your say

A Mansfield business has been named and shamed for underpaying staff the National Minimum or Living Wage.

The business is among 233 nationally who have underpaid workers and who have been named by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

As well as paying back staff the money owed, employers on the list have been fined a record £1.9 million by the government. Retail, hairdressing and hospitality businesses were among the most prolific offenders.

In Mansfield, Mrs Melanie Humphries trading as IMIJ Hair & Beauty Salon, failed to pay £108 to two workers.

Elsewhere in Nottinghamshire, Crown Pianos Limited, Newark and Sherwood NG21, failed to pay £2,328.28 to one worker; Mr Adrian Simpson trading as Mayfields, Nottingham, failed to pay £283.45 to one worker and Craymere Limited trading as Topknot, Nottingham, failed to pay £280.41 to one worker.

Since 2013, the scheme has identified £6 million back pay for 40,000 workers, with 1,200 employers fined £4 million.

Business Minister Margot James said: "It is against the law to pay workers less than legal minimum wage rates, short-changing ordinary working people and undercutting honest employers.

"Today’s naming round identifies a record £2 million of back pay for workers and sends the clear message to employers that the government will come down hard on those who break the law.

"Common errors made by employers in this round included deducting money from pay packets to pay for uniforms, failure to account for overtime hours, and wrongly paying apprentice rates to workers."

And Melissa Tatton, Director at HM Revenue and Customs added: "HMRC is committed to getting money back into the pockets of underpaid workers, and continues to crack down on employers who ignore the law.

"Those not paying workers the National Minimum or Living Wage can expect to face the consequences."

