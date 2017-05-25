BREAKING: Army and bomb disposal team called to incident in Manchester

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that the army is responding to an incident in Manchester.

Police have closed the Mancunian Way, Limby Street and Jackson street as a result of the call.

Officers are in attendance and are currently "assessing the situation".

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

The bomb disposal team has also been called to the incident.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that the incident is on Linby Street in Hulme .

Police initially said the incident was taking place at a college in Trafford but have since clarified their position.

Manchester Evening News understands that the police activity surrounds Castlefield Campus, on Jackson Crescent, in Hulme.

More to follow.