Brave Whitwell woman Helen recognised for Epilepsy fundraising efforts in son’s memory

The “outstanding” volunteering work of a Whitwell woman has been recognised by national charity Epilepsy Action with a prestigious award.

Helen Greveson was presented with an “outstanding fundraising” accolade at a ceremony in Leeds for working tirelessly to raise funds in memory of her son Alexander.

Alexander, affectionately called Zander by his family, had epilepsy and died in October 2014, aged just 18.

Since then, Helen has dome everything she can to raise funds for Epilepsy Action in his name and raise awareness of the condition.

She has so far involved her community in fundraising, organising walks, swimathons, bake sales and a 12-hour spinathon.

She has also had major support from Specsavers, where she works. To date, Zander’s Sunflower Tribute fund has received over £20,000 in donations.

Helen said: “I am touched to receive this award. Fundraising for Epilepsy Action has helped me do something positive after losing Zander.

“I also want people to know that life with epilepsy can be fulfilling, as it was for him. But it’s also important to ensure people know much more about epilepsy and where they can turn to for help.”

Philip Lee, chief executive at Epilepsy Action, said: “We are delighted to acknowledge Helen’s wonderful work at this year’s Epilepsy Action Volunteer Awards. This award is a fitting and deserved tribute to her ongoing commitment and successes.”