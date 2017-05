Boyes will soon be re-opening in Gainsborough in a new location.

The former store closed in November last year to make way for the new Lidl supermarket development.

The opening ceremony will be held at 8.30am on Friday, May 12, with the new store on the former Crown House site in Heaton Street, Gainsborough being officially opened at 9am.

The day will be filled with celebration and free giveaways.

All but four of the original staff will be returing to work at the shop.