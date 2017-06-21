Boughton man punched door in relationship row

A Boughton man punched a bedroom door in anger when his partner told him she wanted to end the relationship, a court heard.

Jake White caused £70 of damage to the door at his home on Hazel Road, on June 7, after shouting at the woman, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

“He came home from work and she told him she wanted to end the relationship,” she said.

White, 27, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The couple’s three children were at home at the time, the court heard.

White, who had no previous convictions and was unrepresented, said the attack was “out of character” and he had already paid to repair the door.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “Children replicate what they say and hear like sponges and there’s no excuse for losing your temper.

“This is domestic violence. If it is repeated there’s a real risk you will go to prison.”

White was given a two year conditional discharge, with £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.