Boozy Warsop man rolled car after lamp post collision

A dog walker was over the limit when his car hit a lamp post and rolled on to its roof in North Nottinghamsire, a court heard.

Craig Jewkes’ car was found by police on Church Road, in Warsop, at 4pm, on October 8.

Prosecutor Ann Barrett said: “He had left the vehicle as his dog had run away after the accident.”

A test revealed he had 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard he was banned for 17 months and fined for driving with excess alcohol in 2013.

Jewkes, 32, of Top Sandy Lane, Warsop, said he would lose his job as a farm worker because of the inevitable ban, when he admitted the offence at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

He told magistrates: “I am sorry for wasting your time. It was a stupid thing. All I did was walk my dog. I shouldn’t have done it. I didn’t feel drunk.”

He was banned from driving for three years, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the length of the disqualification by 274 days, if completed by November 2019.

He was fined £400, and must pay £85 costs and a £40 government tax.