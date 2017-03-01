Boozy receptionist parked in the middle of the road

A hospital receptionist was more than twice over the drink drive limit when she was caught in Mansfield, a court heard.

Katie Harris’s blue BMW was found in the middle of Garratt Avenue, on February 10, and a test revealed she had 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She told police that she had argued with her boyfriend, who had walked off, said Ruth Snodin prosecuting.

Simon King, mitigating, said Harris had only eaten a bagel for breakfast that day, and then drank three large glasses of wine.

“She didn’t believe that she would be over the limit, “ he said.

Mr King said that Harris would lose her job as she worked shifts at the hospital because public transport was not available, while taxi fares would cost as much as she was paid.

Harris, 24, of Main Road, Heath, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared before Mansfield magistrates on Wednesday.

She was fined £200 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85.

She was banned from driving for 18 months.