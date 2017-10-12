Boozy “multi-million” company man crashed into cars in Worksop

A Worksop man was more than twice over the drink drive limit when he collided with a parked car and shunted it into two more vehicles, a court heard.

Mark Wynn’s black Citreon Berlingo ran into the car on Gateford Road, at 7.20pm, on September 24, and members of the public helped him out.

A test revealed he had 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Wynn, 46, of Swinderby Close, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The court heard he had two similar convictions from 1997 and 2004.

Michael Little, mitigating, said: “There has been a significant gap in offending.”

He said Wynn had worked his way up to become the foreman of a “multi-million pound” company and was now supervising a £2.2m job in Norwich, but his bosses knew of the crash and had given him permission to hire a driver.

Mr Little said Wynn’s stepfather died in October 2016, and his father-in-law was recently diagnosed with lung cancer, and “things had been getting on top of him.”

On the night he had drunk four of five pints of lager, said Mr Little, and swerved to avoid a dog which ran into the road.

Wynns was fined £800 with £85 costs and an £80 government tax.

He was banned from driving for 20 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the length of the disqualification by 152 days if completed before November 2018.