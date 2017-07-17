Boozy highways supervisor overtook unmarked cop car near Retford

A highways supervisor who overtook police in an unmarked car was pulled over outside Retford and found to be more than twice over the drink drive limit, a court has heard.

Matthew Bee’s Vauxhall van overtook the officers on mobile patrol at about 7pm, on July 2, on the A620, near North Wheatley.

They pulled him over and gave him a breath test which revealed he had 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Bee, 30, of East Street, Bole, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Valerie Thorpe, mitigating, said he was a highways supervisor who inspected and installed motorway crash barriers and it was highly likely he would lose his job after the inevitable ban.

He decided to go shopping after a few drinks at home, she said, but didn’t feel unfit to drive.

“He and his partner, who doesn’t drive, moved to an isolated area from Doncaster in order to give their son a better environment,” Ms Thorpe added.

Bee was banned for 18 months, and was fined £500, with costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce his disqualification by 130 days, if completed by June 2018.