Boozy grandma reported to police on Boxing Day in Kirkby

A boozy pensioner was caught over the limit in Kirkby after her granddaughter called the police, a court heard.

Joan Buck was found sitting in her Fiat, on Shelford Avenue, at 10.15pm, on Boxing Day.

A test revealed she had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

“Her granddaughter confiscated her car keys,” said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

“She was sitting in her car to keep warm.”

Buck, 71, of Church View Gardens, Annesley Woodhouse, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Thursday.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said: “She told police she felt fine. You can only imagine how her granddaughter feels about having her grandmother reported.”

District Judge Andrew Mechin said: “You have kept out of trouble for all these years. You have lost your good character by virtue of your appearance here.”

Buck told the court: “I am so ashamed of myself.”

She was fined £370 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. She was banned from driving for 18 months.