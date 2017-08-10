Boozy firebug’s blowtorch bid to get into home after day-long drinking spree in Worksop

A boozed-up firebug used a blowtorch to melt a padlock when his ex-partner locked him out after he returned from a day-long drinking session in Worksop, a court heard.

Jaroslaw Szudinski returned to his ex’s home at 9.05pm, on July 2, jumped over the back garden gate and began banging and shouting at the back door to be let in.

Prosecutor David Miles said: “At 9.45pm his partner saw fire at the back door and saw he was using a blowtorch, from the garden shed, to burn off a padlock on a security gate, over the back door.”

The white UPVC door was left with scorch marks and the padlock was broken.

His ex was “frightened” by the incident, but did not request a restraining order.

The court heard their three year relationship ended six months earlier, because of his drinking, and he had been sleeping on the front room settee.

On July 2, he began drinking in the morning and left the house at 3pm to drink more alcohol. He told the probation service he had been addicted to alcohol for 18 years.

Szudinski, 38, of Newcastle Avenue, admitted arson when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Thursday.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said his actions were “ill-thought, but there was no malice in them,” and he had acted recklessly.

“He has sought help for his alcohol and is having appointments already,” he said. “It’s his understanding that if he addresses his alcohol, the relationship might not be entirely over.”

The court heard Szudinski last worked in April, after losing his driving licence, and was now on a construction course.

He was given a 12 month community order, with 20 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement to improve his relationships and thinking skills, and he must attend a six month alcohol treatment programme.

He must pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.